Dupixent for Moderate-to-Severe Asthma Treatment Market Expected to Reach ~$8.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Biologic Adoption and Rising Asthma Burden

The global Dupixent for Moderate-to-Severe Asthma Treatment Market is witnessing robust growth as biologic therapies gain wider acceptance for patients with uncontrolled asthma. The market size is estimated at USD 3,250 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% from 2025 to 2032, reaching approximately USD 8.1 billion by 2032. Growth is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of moderate-to-severe asthma, improved diagnostic rates, and strong clinical outcomes associated with targeted monoclonal antibody therapies such as Dupixent. Advancements in personalized medicine, favorable reimbursement in developed markets, and expanding regulatory approvals across age groups are further accelerating adoption. North America and Europe currently dominate market revenues due to high healthcare spending and early uptake of biologics, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth owing to rising awareness, expanding specialty care infrastructure, and improving access to advanced therapies.

Key Segment or Application Focus

Demand is being fueled by several high-impact patient segments. First, adult patients with moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma represent the largest share, supported by strong efficacy data and long-term disease control benefits. Second, pediatric and adolescent asthma patients are emerging as a key growth segment following expanded approvals and growing clinician confidence in biologic safety profiles. Third, patients with comorbid conditions such as atopic dermatitis or chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps are driving incremental use, as Dupixent's multi-indication profile supports broader therapeutic adoption and improved overall patient outcomes.

Price Trend

From a pricing perspective, Dupixent has shown a modest upward trend between 2024 and 2025. In the United States, the average annual therapy cost increased by an estimated 3–4%, reflecting inflation adjustments and value-based pricing strategies. In Germany and the United Kingdom, prices remained relatively stable, supported by centralized negotiations and reimbursement controls. Meanwhile, Japan experienced a slight price optimization as patient volumes increased under national insurance coverage. Overall price movements are influenced by manufacturing costs for biologics, regulatory pricing frameworks, and expanding reimbursement access rather than aggressive price hikes.

Key Players Snapshot

The market is highly consolidated, led by Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the co-developers and primary marketers of Dupixent globally. In North America and Europe, these companies maintain strong commercialization networks and ongoing lifecycle management strategies. Regional distribution and market access partners across Asia-Pacific, including Japan and select emerging markets, play a supporting role in expanding reach. Continued investment in clinical trials, label expansions, and patient support programs remains central to sustaining competitive leadership in this rapidly growing biologics market.

