Dhurandhar Box Office Day 9: Ranveer Singh Starrer Creates Waves, Crosses ₹200 Cr Mark - Check Here

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film 'Dhurandhar' was released in theaters on December 5. The film has been creating a storm at the box office since its release. It crossed the 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. Now, it has made a big splash on its 9th day of release as well.

How much did 'Dhurandhar' earn in 9 days?

'Dhurandhar' did a business of ₹28 crore on its first day, ₹32 crore on the second, ₹43 crore on the third, ₹23.25 crore on the fourth, ₹27 crore on the fifth, ₹27 crore on the sixth, ₹29.40 crore on the seventh, and ₹19.77 crore on the eighth day. On its 9th day, it earned approximately ₹9.67 crore. The film's Hindi box office occupancy on the 9th day was 45.39%. With this, the film's total collection in India has reached ₹239.42 crore. Worldwide, the film has collected ₹357.25 crore. These figures clearly show that the film is receiving immense love from the audience.

'Dhurandhar' is also performing strongly in its second week's earnings. The film had a fantastic second Friday, surpassing Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'. The romantic hit Saiyara has

What is the story of the film 'Dhurandhar'?

The film 'Dhurandhar' is based on true events. In this film, Ranveer Singh plays the role of an undercover spy. It is an action, spy-thriller film based on the life of a secret agent sent to destroy a terrorist network in Karachi. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Along with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Saumya Tandon, Sara Arjun, and R. Madhavan are seen in lead roles.