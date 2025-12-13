Afcfta Secretary-General Unveils Vision For Borderless African Automotive Aftermarket At Automechanika Dubai 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Wamkele Mene tells global industry leaders Africa is ready to integrate its $30+ billion automotive aftermarket through trade reforms, digital tools and regional value chains

AfriConnections is a dedicated platform at Automechanika Dubai connecting African buyers with global automotive aftermarket suppliers

Automechanika Dubai concludes today (Thursday, 11 December) at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Africa is set to transform its fragmented automotive aftermarket into a unified, borderless economy, according to H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), who addressed international industry leaders at the Automechanika Academy during Automechanika Dubai 2025.

Africa's vehicle fleet has surpassed 50 million units, and the market for replacement parts, repair services, diagnostics, and tools is valued at over US$30 billion. While demand fundamentals are strong, market growth faces challenges due to uneven distribution networks, a shortage of skilled labour, and high logistics costs.

H.E. Mene, said:“A borderless aftermarket economy is a necessity for Africa. When fully integrated under the AfCFTA, it can support thousands of SMEs, generate skilled jobs and increase Africa's competitiveness. To make this vision a reality, a few priorities stand out. First, we have to harmonise our standards. Working with our partners, we are developing a common technical regulations and conformity assessment system, and second, deeper logistics and customs cooperation will be essential.”

He emphasised the recent completion of the AfCFTA rules of origin for the automotive sector, which have been ratified by 50 countries. Additionally, he mentioned new digital tools, including an electronic tariff book, a digital certificate of origin, and trade-enabling payment platforms. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve long-standing transit bottlenecks, such as the AfCFTA single bond guarantee scheme, which is designed to replace multiple national transit bonds, making it easier and more cost-effective to move goods across the continent.

“The AfCFTA provides the framework, the African bank provides a US$1 billion financing commitment, and the OEMs contribute technology and global expertise. When we work together, I am confident that we can build a borderless aftermarket economy that is efficient, competitive and truly African,” he added.

H.E. Mene's remarks set the stage for the dedicated AfriConnections initiative, held today on the final day of Automechanika Dubai. AfriConnections is designed to connect African buyers with global automotive suppliers.

The keynote,“Africa at the Heart of Opportunities”, was delivered by Themba Khumalo, Principal Advisor to the Secretary General, AfCFTA, who outlined the transformative impact of AfCFTA initiatives that reduce trade barriers and foster an integrated continental market.

The programme also featured insights from prominent African industry leaders, including Jackson Mutuku Wambua, Industrial Sectors Manager, Kenya Association of Manufacturers, who highlighted the practical realities of trade, regulation and logistics shaping UAE–Africa aftermarket flows, and Kojo Annobil, CEO, Ghana Automotive Development Centre, who outlined how regional coordination is strengthening Africa's automotive systems and industrial capacity.

Reflecting on the impact of the discussions, Tommy Le, Show Manager, Automechanika Dubai, said:“Our partnership with the AfCFTA is fundamental to how we showcase Africa's rapidly expanding automotive potential. Their work to integrate the continent's multi-billion-dollar automotive aftermarket, through progressive trade reforms, digital tools, and the development of regional value chains, aligns directly with our mission at Automechanika Dubai.

“Africa continues to play an increasingly important role in the global automotive ecosystem, and this year's AfriConnections dialogues underscored the scale of opportunity that deeper continental integration will unlock. By working closely with AfCFTA, we are creating a platform where industry stakeholders can better understand Africa's evolving markets and build the partnerships needed to accelerate efficient, sustainable and connected trade across the region.”

Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East and Africa, concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition is built around six key pillars: sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, recruitment, and safety.

Photo caption: H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), who delivered his remarks via virtual participation.

