UAE Cup 2025 Halfway Leaders: Schmitz And Scaysbrook Dominate In Al Ain Golf Showdown

Hendrik-Luka Schmitz (GER) and Ella Scaysbrook (AUS) lead their respective divisions after round two of the 2025 UAE Cup powered by Emirates NBD, as the championship gathered momentum at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club in the UAE.

In the Men's Division, 19-year-old Schmitz produced the standout round of the tournament, carding a superb seven-under-par 63 to take the outright lead at 129. The promising German-Swiss amateur recovered impressively after finding himself two over par through three holes, rolling in nine birdies to surge clear.

Recommended For You

“I am here to enjoy the week and will play in the final group for the final round,” said the sole leader.

Schmitz, who speaks German, Italian, English and French, enjoys multiple sports including golf, skiing, tennis, sailing and soccer.

In second place is 22-year-old Sam Mullane (UAE), who has impressed with back-to-back rounds of 65, without dropping a shot so far this week.

“This is the best two rounds back-to-back of my life. I changed my coach in May to Ewen Bowden at the TFA at Jumeirah Golf Estates, and my game and scores have improved since then,” said Mullane.“He changed my grip, and this has given me confidence throughout my game.”

Last year, Mullane won the UAE Division in this tournament and is looking to repeat the feat tomorrow.

In the Women's Division, Australian first-round leader Ella Scaysbrook followed up her opening 66 with a steady level-par 70, which included 16 pars, to remain in control.

Ella, who was named Female Amateur Player of the Year 2025 at the NSW Golf Industry Awards, said:“I was pleased with my game and hopefully can go one better than last year when I finished second.”

UAE-based 16-year-old Imogen Hall (ENG), who plays out of The Els Club, sits two shots back after her second-round 71.

“I started slowly and was proud of how I stayed in touch with Ella all day,” she said.“I made a few birdies and a few par saves. It was great to have my dad on the bag again – he is always good support and understands both the game and my game.

“I will be in the last group for the final round, which has already exceeded my expectations. I am really looking forward to the final round,” added Hall.

The Team event is led by Australia on 15 under par, with England one shot back. Eight teams are at 10 under par or better, setting up an exciting final day across all divisions.

The shot of the day came from 18-year-old Adrian Larssen (SWE), who struck a 7-iron from 172 yards on the par-three 17th to record a hole-in-one.

“It was my fourth hole-in-one of my life, my second in competition. I saw it go in all the way from the elevated tee. The strong finish of birdie, ace, and par helped me to a 72,” said Larssen.

The final round tee times will again feature a two-tee start, running from 6:45am to 12:30pm, with the leaders teeing off last in score order.

Second round scores

Men



Schmitz (GER) 66–63 129

Mullane (UAE) 65–65 130

Baker (ENG) 64–67 131 Mudadana (AUS) 63–68 131

Women



Scaysbrook (AUS) 66–70 136

Hall (ENG) 67–71 138 Aparicio (ITA) 73–66 139