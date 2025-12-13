Tripura CM: CPI(M) Turned Janajatis Into A Ballot Box, BJP Serves People

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that during the long rule of the CPI(M), the communists had turned the janajatis into a ballot box, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a party that works for the people. CM Manik Saha said this at a gathering organised by the BJP at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan premises in Agartala today. Today, CM Saha welcomed a total of 5,050 voters from 1,706 families into the BJP.

'Communists Used Janajatis as a Ballot Box'

While addressing the meeting, CM Saha said that for a long time the communists used to start counting from 20 in Assembly elections, as they knew that 20 seats were guaranteed to them because they had made the janajatis a ballot box. "That is why they used to start counting from 20. But now the communists are scared. We have learned from them. From now on, whenever the BJP government is formed, we will also start counting from 20. It will start from the next Assembly. We have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda. We all want peace. They got their power from the barrel of a gun. We have seen this kind of politics. For a long time, janajati brothers and sisters have suffered a lot," he said.

'BJP Will Become Stronger'

He said that when the Chief Minister goes to attend a meeting somewhere, markets are closed, doors are locked, threats are issued and abuses are hurled. "The same thing is also faced by the BJP State President. But this will not continue. I have been saying repeatedly that wherever attacks are made, the BJP will become stronger. No one can stop it. We always remember PM Modi. We work the way he says and the way he shows the path. He spoke about New India during Operation Sindoor. In the same way, we will also build a New Tripura in the future," said CM Saha.

Vision for a 'New Tripura'

"The BJP is not a party of goons. The BJP is a party that works for the people," the Chief Minister said. CM Saha said that 'Thansa' means jati, janajati, Manipuri and minority, and through this Thansa, they want to build a New Tripura. The Chief Minister also said that the present government is working with the objective of development. "We know how to give respect. We have respected those from the royal family who have worked for the state of Tripura. The BJP is not a party of goons. The BJP is a party that works for the people. We have seen that many parties are now imitating the way the CPI(M) worked with force in the past. There were many parties even before that. In this way, new parties are formed every five years. But in reality, no one thinks about the janajatis. Whatever is done for the development of the janajatis, the BJP-led double-engine government will do. Our Prime Minister is doing one thing after another for the janajatis. We have to understand this," he said.

Focus on TTAADC Elections

He said that those who have joined the BJP today have taken the right decision at the right time. "If we want to strengthen the state and if we want to strengthen the country, we have to trust the BJP. When the bell rings for the TTAADC elections, a bigger band and a bigger meeting than today will be held in Khumulwng after the TAADC elections. We will show what we can do for the people. People are now understanding these things," said CM Saha.

Event Attendees

The meeting was attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushant Chowdhury, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Janajati Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, BJP Vice President and ADC Member Bimal Chakma, Vice President Subal Bhowmik, MLA Shambhu Lal Chakma, and other party representatives and senior leaders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)