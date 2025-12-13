BBC And Other News: María Corina Machado Collects Nobel Prize In Oslo After Months In Hiding

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BBC And Other News: María Corina Machado Collects Nobel Prize In Oslo After Months In Hiding

2025-12-13 02:07:04
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who has been in hiding for months, has told the BBC that she knows“exactly the risks” she's taking by travelling to Norway to collect her Nobel Peace Prize. Machado appeared in Oslo in the middle of the night, waving from the balcony of a hotel. It was the first time she has been seen in public since January. She made the covert journey despite a travel ban and a threat from the Venezuelan government that she would be labelled as a fugitive. In an emotional moment, Machado waved to cheering supporters who had gathered outside the Norwegian capital's Grand Hotel, blowing them kisses and singing with them.

Newsroom Panama

