Why Panama Is The Super Yacht Destination You've Been Overlooking

Panama is quickly emerging as one of the most compelling destinations in the super-yacht world, steadily transforming from a place known primarily for its iconic Canal into a rising luxury hub in Latin America. Its real appeal, however, lies far beyond the passage between oceans. Across its rugged coastline, rainforest-fringed bays, island archipelagos and cosmopolitan capital, Panama offers a level of variety and cultural depth that makes it uniquely suited to modern super-yacht travel. Few countries allow owners and captains to design an itinerary that moves effortlessly between the Pacific and the Caribbean, yet in Panama, this dual-ocean access comes naturally.

Add to that a stable political environment, a dollarized economy and strong tourism, logistics and banking sectors, and it becomes clear why the country is increasingly attracting an ultra-high-net-worth audience. Recent high-profile yacht sightings have only amplified this momentum: Mark Zuckerberg pictured above celebrated his birthday in Panamanian waters on board his 118-metre Launchpad in 2024, Lauren Powell Jobs cruised on 78.2-metre Venus, Paul Allen's 126-metre Octopus has explored both coasts, and other A-list visitors from Mick Jagger to Mel Gibson have also followed suit.

Cruising Conditions and Essential Information

Panama's position just below the hurricane belt gives it a strategic advantage for yachts seeking safe cruising grounds, and its dry season from December to April offers some of the best weather anywhere in the region. The Caribbean coast is shaped by steady easterly winds, rewarding those who seek out sheltered anchorages, while the Pacific side is calmer and more predictable. Spanish is the official language, though English is widely spoken in Panama City and major tourist hubs. The country's cultural fabric is as colourful as its landscapes, blending Latino, Afro-Caribbean and indigenous influences into a warm and welcoming atmosphere that makes shoreside exploration especially enriching.



Immigration, Visas and Cruising Permits

Visiting Panama by yacht is remarkably straightforward. Citizens from many countries, including the US, UK, EU, Australia and Canada, can enter visa-free for a stay of up to 90 or 180 days, depending on nationality. All foreign-flagged vessels require a cruising permit, valid for 90 days and renewable after an inspection and payment of a modest fee. Chartering is permitted for foreign-flagged yachts, provided they comply with Panamanian regulations, and most opt to partner with locally registered charter companies when operating commercially. Yacht agents such as Waypoint Yacht Services, Norton Lilly International, Transshipping Agents and The Rozo Group ensure the process is seamless. Both sides of the country offer excellent clearance points, including Linton Bay on the Caribbean and Flamenco on the Pacific.

Luxury and High-End Experiences

Panama City is the country's glamorous gateway, often surprising first-time visitors with its striking skyline, world-class gastronomy and modern infrastructure. Multiplaza offers luxury shopping with brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Cartier and Louis Vuitton. The dining scene has also gained serious international attention, with notable hotspots like Maito, one of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, and the intimate tasting-menu experience at Donde José. For a waterfront setting with superyacht views, La Vespa Vista Mare remains a favorite.

Casco Viejo, the historic quarter, comes alive at night with rooftop bars such as Tantalo and Casa Casco, and its blend of colonial architecture and contemporary energy makes it one of the most atmospheric places in the capital. Those seeking remote exclusivity have no shortage of choices. Islas Secas, a private eco-reserve in the Gulf of Chiriquí, delivers curated adventures, private beach dining, exceptional diving and seasonal whale watching. On the Caribbean side, El Otro Lado blends art, Afro-Caribbean culture and jungle-fringed luxury within the UNESCO-designated landscape of Portobelo. Meanwhile, Bocas del Toro is a tropical sanctuary of wellness retreats, boutique eco-hotels and hidden beaches accessible only by water.

Nature and Wild Luxury

For many yacht owners, the true magic of Panama lies offshore. The Pearl Islands provide a pristine escape of white-sand beaches, coral-rich waters and a rare feeling of solitude. Whale-watching here is unforgettable, especially during migration seasons. North along the Caribbean lies Guna Yala, also known as the San Blas archipelago. This extraordinary chain of 300 palm-studded islands, only 39 of which are inhabited, remains under the stewardship of the indigenous Guna people, offering stunning natural beauty and a meaningful cultural connection rarely found in mainstream cruising destinations. Coiba National Park on the Pacific coast is one of Panama's crown jewels, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its vibrant marine life, dolphins, coral reefs and isolated beaches.

Nature enthusiasts will be drawn to the country's immense biodiversity, from sloths, toucans and sea turtles to jaguars deep within the rainforest. Panama is home to more than 1,000 bird species and over 1,500 varieties of orchids. Other natural highlights include the remote Escudo de Veraguas on the Atlantic side, and the jungle highlands of Boquete and El Valle, where waterfalls, coffee estates and eco-resorts offer a refreshing inland contrast. The newly inscribed UNESCO Colonial Trade Route adds another layer of discovery, with the forts of Portobelo and San Lorenzo providing a fascinating window into 17th- and 18th-century maritime history.

World-Class Superyacht Marinas

Panama's marina infrastructure has expanded rapidly, now offering an impressive array of full-service superyacht facilities across both coasts. Marina Flamenco on the Pacific is favoured for its high security, modern facilities and close proximity to Panama City, while La Playita de Amador provides excellent provisioning options and immediate access to the Canal. Ocean Reef Marina is a standout for those seeking privacy, located on a man-made island with pools, residences and a resort-style atmosphere. On the Caribbean side, Shelter Bay Marina offers superb service, full refit capabilities and unbeatable positioning for Canal transits.

For relaxed Caribbean cruising, Bocas Marina in Bocas del Toro is ideal. Further afield, Buenaventura Marina offers superyachts access to an exclusive residential community with a beach club, luxury resort and championship golf. Vista Mar Marina in San Carlos provides deep-water berths, a golf course and resort amenities, while Pearl Island Marina places yachts at the heart of the Las Perlas archipelago, surrounded by more than 200 idyllic anchorages. Many marinas also offer tax-free fuel for yachts preparing to depart Panama.

Adventure and Sport

Panama's natural geography makes it a playground for sport and adventure. Surfers travel from around the world to challenge the waves at Santa Catalina, while Playa Venao welcomes all levels with its friendly surf culture. The rivers of Boquete and the Chiriquí Highlands offer world-class white-water rafting. Watersport enthusiasts can enjoy jet skiing, paddleboarding, diving, snorkeling and kite surfing across the country's diverse marine environments. Piñas Bay, meanwhile, has earned legendary status among sport fishing aficionados for its Marlin, Tuna and Dorado populations.

The Panama Ship Registry

Alongside its cruising merits, Panama also stands out as one of the worlds most trusted and efficient flag states for yachts. The Panama Ship Registry is one of the largest open registries globally, with more than 8,540 vessels flying the Panamanian flag, representing 16 per cent of the global fleet. It is recognised for its strict IMO compliance, high safety standards and environmentally responsible framework. For yacht owners, its appeal is both practical and financial. The registration process is straightforward and fast, with competitive fees and global recognition by maritime authorities. In 2023 alone, the Registry achieved a net gain of 83 ships – an additional 7.2 million gross tonnes.

For super yacht owners, captains and charter guests seeking a destination that offers world-class cruising, rich cultural depth, natural wonder and dual-ocean convenience, Panama ticks the boxes. Its mix of luxury, wilderness, heritage and modern infrastructure makes it one of the most dynamic yachting destinations anywhere in the Americas. Owners ready to plan a visit, or those interested in registering their vessel under the Panamanian flag, can contact the General Consulate of Panama in Marseille for guidance and support.