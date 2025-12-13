PM Modi's Jordanethiopiaoman Visit To Boost India's Trade Engagement With West Asia & Africa: FIEO

MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman from December 15 to 18, 2025, describing it as timely for strengthening India's trade and economic engagement with West Asia and Africa.

In a statement, FIEO President S.C. Ralhan said the visit signals India's intent to deepen economic and strategic ties with key partner countries at a time when global supply chains are undergoing realignment.

He noted that closer engagement with these regions could help Indian exporters diversify markets, improve trade routes and build longer-term commercial partnerships.

Jordan Visit: Focus on West Asia Gateway

The Prime Minister will visit Jordan on December 15–16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

Bilateral trade during April–August 2025–26 stood at about USD 1.2 billion, including Indian exports of around USD 461 million.

According to FIEO, Jordan serves as an important gateway to West Asia and the wider Middle East. The organisation noted that enhanced economic dialogue could significantly expand opportunities for Indian exporters in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, textiles, IT services, and agri-products, with exports having the potential to grow substantially over the medium term.

Ethiopia: Expanding Africa Engagement

During the second leg of the tour on December 16–17, the Prime Minister will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first visit to the country.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is estimated at around USD 550 million.

FIEO described Ethiopia as a fast-growing economy and an important partner in India's Africa outreach. Indian exporters, particularly in automobiles, machinery, pharmaceuticals and education services, see scope for expanding their presence as trade and investment ties deepen.

Oman: Strategic and Trade Partnership

The final leg of the visit will be to Oman on December 17–18.

FIEO said Oman has been among India's more stable economic partners in the Gulf, with Indian exports exceeding USD 4 billion.

The visit is expected to explore opportunities in trade, investment, energy, logistics, technology, food security, and MSME cooperation. FIEO also noted that the two countries are at an advanced stage of discussions on a trade agreement, which could significantly expand bilateral trade and investment.

