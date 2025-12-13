Ministry Of Culture's Music Affairs Centre Holds Music Museum At Darb Al Saai

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture's Music Affairs Centre is participating in National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai in Umm Slal by holding a music museum that showcases all aspects of Qatari traditional music.

The exhibition offers an overview of the history of music in Qatar, introducing the most important music instruments known in the country since earlier times, their evolution, the features of Qatari music, and Qatar's unique musical tradition.

Director of the Music Affairs Center Khalid Al Salem told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the music museum at Darb Al Saai is exhibiting instruments used in traditional Qatari music in all its forms, including music played during sea voyages, orchestral music, as well as music from various world countries.

Salem pointed out that the music museum this year is presenting five daily stage performances, which include: the sea voyage musical arts segment; the sidra children's choir segment featuring 45 children performing national songs; the story and tale segment; and a segment on Ziryab, his life, and his significant influence on Arabic music; in addition to the oud trio segment.

The music museum aims to encapsulate traditional Qatari music and provide the most extensive body of information about it, featuring the instrumentalists, composers, lyricists, and singers who helped create Qatari music and songs, in addition to the instruments used back in the days.

It also includes a special section featuring devices used to record songs from the beginning of the last century until today and their stages of development.