Sri Lanka And Italy Renew Bilateral Driving License Agreement

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Governments of Sri Lanka and Italy have formally renewed the Bilateral Agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Driving Licenses, following a signing ceremony held in Rome on Friday, 12 December 2025.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Italy, Satya Rodrigo, signed the agreement on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka, while the Deputy Minister and Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Maria Tripodi, signed on behalf of the Government of Italy.

The renewed agreement, succeeding the previous accord which expired in 2021, enables nationals holding permanent residency in either country to convert their valid driving licences without the requirement of theoretical or practical examinations, provided they have resided in the host country for a minimum of six years.

Originally signed in 2011 and subsequently renewed in 2016, the agreement has been widely acknowledged by the Sri Lankan expatriate community in Italy for facilitating improved employment opportunities and enabling productive contributions to the Italian economy.

The renewed agreement is valid for a period of five years. Upon ratification by both Governments, it will enter into force within 60 days, at which point both parties will issue a formal notification of its enforcement.