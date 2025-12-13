Zaporizhzhia NPP Ran On Generators During Overnight Attack - Ukrenergo

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo board chairmanVitalii Zaichenko announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"During the overnight attack, the Zaporizhzhia NPP operated on diesel generators for more than an hour. Only after the air raid alert ended were we able to reconnect the nuclear power plant to Ukraine's energy system," Zaichenko said.

He stressed that such incidents pose a danger to all of Europe. Zaichenko recalled that the Zaporizhzhia NPP receives electricity from Ukraine's power system for its own needs, in particular to cool nuclear reactors.

"Fuel, even when it is not used to generate electricity, must be cooled. Otherwise, an uncontrolled nuclear reaction could occur, leading to a release of radiation," Zaichenko said.

He added that during today's attack, the power transmission lines supplying the plant were once again damaged.

Russian attack leaves over one million consumers left without power – Ukrenergo

As previously reported, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant temporarily lost all external power supply on the night of December 5-6. This was the 11th such incident since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov