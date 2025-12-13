Ensuring Terror Victims Are Empowered, Get Their Due: LG Sinha

J&K LG Manoj Sinha hands over appointment letters to NoKs of terror victims

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed regret that the system in the past“failed” the victims of terrorism by ignoring their pain and by not giving their cases the priority they deserved, but asserted that his administration is now working on empowering such people.

The LG made these remarks after handing over appointment letters to 39 next of kin (NOKs) of terror victims in the Kashmir valley at the Lok Bhavan here.

“Today handed over appointment letters to NoKs of terror victims from Kashmir Division. For these families, today the long wait for justice has ended. With concrete steps for rehabilitation, we have restored their dignity and faith in the system,” Sinha said in a post on X.

He said terrorism not only claimed lives, but also shattered families and condemned innocent households into“decades of silence, stigma, and poverty”.

“Behind every brutal killing by terrorists lies a story of a home that never recovered, of children who grew up without parents. For a long time, system ignored the pain and trauma of these families.

“Real victims of terrorism and true martyrs were hounded by elements within the terror ecosystem. On one hand, the OGWs were appointed in govt jobs, on other, NoKs of terror victims were left to fend for themselves (sic),” he alleged.

The LG said that for generations,“the system had failed these victims by not giving their cases the priority they deserved”.

“We are empowering victims' voices and ensuring they get their dues and rights they deserve. We are also committed for swift and fair justice to perpetrators,” he added.

The LG said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the terror victim families have found new courage and self-confidence, and now they are speaking out against the terror ecosystem without fear.

He said that continuing the fight against terrorism is a task that society as a whole has to undertake.

“We must pledge to fight against the scourge with determination, patience and foil the efforts of our adversary,” he said.

Sinha said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,“our policy on terrorism is unequivocal – zero tolerance to terrorism in all its forms”.