São Paulo's Apartment Launch Boom Raises Questions About Brazil's Credit Engine

São Paulo's Apartment Launch Boom Raises Questions About Brazil's Credit Engine
1. October saw a surge in launches and steady sales, while the market's sell-through pace cooled versus last year.
2. Entry-level units supported by structured finance are driving volume; middle-income buyers face the tightest affordability math.
3. New credit rules for 2026 may widen access, but they also show how policy-dependent the cycle has become.
São Paulo's new-apartment market remains unusually busy. In October, about 19,283 new units were launched in the city and 12,331 were sold, one of the strongest launch months on record.
Over the 12 months through October, launches totaled roughly 136,300 units and sales about 111,900.
Demand is still absorbing a large pipeline, yet the sales-velocity metric in October eased to around 14.1%, below the level seen a year earlier. Builders are confident; buyers are selective.
Affordability is the fulcrum. Developers have leaned into smaller apartments and higher prices per square meter to keep total purchase values financeable.
Your excerpt, citing Brain, reports the average asking price rising from R$ 14.7k ($2,722) per m2 to R$ 15.8k ($2,926).
A 50 m2 new unit would move from about R$ 735k ($136,111) to R$ 790k ($146,296) under that change.
The market's segmentation is now clearer. Entry-level buyers often access program-linked terms, helping turnover and encouraging supply.
São Paulo's Apartment Launch Boom Raises Questions About Brazil's Credit Engine
At the top, wealthier households rely less on bank credit, even for homes above R$ 3 million ($555,556).
The middle is squeezed between high rates, loan caps, and a thinner menu of larger, family-oriented layouts.
That squeeze helps explain Brasília's recent tweaks.“Faixa 4” under Minha Casa, Minha Vida broadened eligibility to families earning up to R$ 12k ($2,222) a month for homes priced up to R$ 500k ($92,593).
Separately, the SFH financing ceiling rose to R$ 2.25 million ($416,667), letting savings-funded mortgages reach higher-priced units. For international readers, the point is not just that São Paulo is building more.
It is that the country's biggest housing market is stress-testing whether Brazil's housing-finance machinery can keep expanding without pushing the middle further out of reach.
Labor availability and funding costs may decide how long the surge lasts.
