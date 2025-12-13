Russia Plans To Modernize And Increase Serial Production Of Oreshnik Missiles FISU Head

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a comment to Ukrinform by Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

“Russia intends to scale up the serial production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile and is considering options for its modernization to enhance the destructive potential of the warhead in a nuclear configuration,” he said.

According to Ivashchenko, significant attention is being paid to the development of this program, as evidenced by the priority funding allocated from the Russian National Wealth Fund.

The head of intelligence noted that more than 50 enterprises of Russia's military-industrial complex are involved in the serial production of the Oreshnik.

The main ones include the Scientific Research Institute of Command Devices, the Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering, JSC Krasnodar Kaskad Instrument Plant, JSC Kalugapribor, JSC Kaluga Electromechanical Plant, JSC Priboy, JSC Scientific Research Institute Soliton, and JSC Research Institute of Technical Systems“Sinvent”.

Ivashchenko pointed out that the Oreshnik is essentially the same as the RS-24 Yars, whose development began in the early 2000s. The only difference between them is that the Oreshnik has two stages instead of three.

On November 21, 2024, Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Kinzhal and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro, while units of the air defense missile forces destroyed six Kh-101 missiles.

Vladimir Putin stated that the Russian army had struck Dnipro with an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, allegedly in response to the use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of U.S. and British long-range missiles.

On November 22, 2024, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reported that Russia likely has up to 10 Oreshnik missiles and may conduct test launches of all of them in the future.

On October 31 of the current year, Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, stated that in the summer of 2023, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine destroyed one of three Oreshnik systems on Russian territory.

