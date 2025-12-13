Delhi L-G Urges NSUT Graduates To Promote Sustainable Development

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Saturday called upon young engineers to become harbingers of change through hard work and promote sustainable development.

Delivering the Presidential Address at the convocation ceremony of Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) held at Yashobhoomi, LG Saxena said,“Those who bathe in water change their clothes, those who bathe in sweat change history.”

At the event themed, "Engineering Education for Sustainable and Inclusive Development", the LG invoked a verse from the Yajur Veda -“Earth is my mother, and I am her son" and stressed the supreme importance of ecological sustainability in all our developmental and progressive deeds.

In a message on social media platform X, the LG said,“Underlined Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodiJi's commitment to UN-COP goals with regards to climate change, global warming, carbon emissions & desertification, and exhorted young graduates to align their professional future in congruence with the same, to ensure sustainable and equitable growth of the nation and the world.”

Addressing the young engineering graduates, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has opened new doors of opportunity for the youth through Digital India, self-reliance and the startup culture.

CM Gupta said,“The engineering students graduating today will determine the direction in which Bharat will move in the coming years.”

She said each one of you can contribute to the future of Bharat just like PM Modi did after assuming office.

“There was a time when people were struggling over small issues. When PM Modi came to the helm, he changed the shape of the digital domain, and today phones have become the common man's asset,” she said, adding that every sector is moving ahead simultaneously under PM Modi.

Stressing innovation, she said,“Wherever you work, let national interest, innovation, and responsibility be your top priorities. It is through your participation that the path to a self-reliant, strong, and developed India will be paved.”

She said Delhi is facing several challenges and engineering graduates have to use innovation to offer solutions in a range of domains, including pollution, infrastructure and green energy.

“The engineering graduates passing out from this institute, I hope, will address the multiple challenges and meet the infrastructural needs,” she said.