Akkuyu NPP Set To Secure Türkiye's Energy Future Key Points From Putin-Erdoğan Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Forum on Peace and Trust, held on December 12 in Turkmenistan, became an important platform not only for discussing global stability but also for concrete economic and energy projects. On the sidelines of the forum, the focus was on the Russia-Türkiye dialogue. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and one of the key topics was the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant – the largest joint energy project between the two countries.

Akkuyu represents Türkiye's first nuclear power plant and stands as the largest bilateral investment project between Moscow and Ankara. Located in Mersin province, the plant will feature four VVER Generation III+ reactors. Each unit is designed to have a gross capacity of 1,200 MW and a net capacity of 1,114 MW, culminating in a total installed capacity of 4,800 MW. The plant's annual electricity production is projected to reach approximately 35 billion kWh, fulfilling up to 10 percent of Türkiye's electricity demand.

The project has a long and detailed history. Preparatory steps began in January 2010, with a joint statement between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin and Türkiye's Energy Minister Taner Yildiz, marking the beginning of nuclear cooperation. In May 2010, an intergovernmental agreement was formalized, and by December of the same year, the project company, Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, was officially registered in Türkiye. Full-scale engineering surveys and land allocation commenced in 2011, alongside a specialized training program for Turkish professionals in Russian universities. The first cohort of graduates from MEPhI and Rosatom's technical centers completed their studies in 2018 and will join the plant's operational staff.

Despite a strong start, the project faced multiple challenges that repeatedly delayed the timeline. In 2015, amid strained Russia-Türkiye relations, there were concerns that the project might be frozen. Only in 2016 did the presidents of both countries reaffirm their commitment to continue construction. In 2017, Türkiye's Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority issued key licenses, but private Turkish companies soon withdrew over commercial disagreements, causing further delays.

External factors also affected the schedule. Sanctions against Russia complicated equipment deliveries, including Siemens products, requiring alternative suppliers from China. The project also encountered financial and legal disputes, including a $56.1 million lawsuit over currency differences from an advance payment made in 2013.

Construction has proceeded in stages. The first unit received a construction license in April 2018, and building officially began on April 3, 2018. By 2023, major milestones were completed: Russian nuclear fuel was delivered, the internal containment dome was concreted, and the turbine installation was finished. Commissioning of the first unit started in the summer of 2025. The second unit has been under construction since April 2020, the third since March 2021, and the fourth since July 2022. Full operation of all units is planned by 2028.

Akkuyu holds strategic significance for Türkiye. The plant is set to provide up to 4,800 MW of stable baseload power, reducing Türkiye's reliance on imported gas and oil, and offering potential savings of up to $1.5 billion annually. Furthermore, the project presents Türkiye with a unique opportunity to establish a domestic nuclear industry, train skilled personnel, and expand its industrial infrastructure.

However, the project has faced criticism. Russian experts have raised concerns about the financial burden on Moscow, the fixed electricity price, and the absence of full Turkish investment participation. In Türkiye, the electricity buy-back price, approximately $0.12 per kWh, has also sparked debate due to its perceived high cost.

A comparison with Rosatom's other international project, the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in India, underscores similar challenges. Like Akkuyu, the Kudankulam project encountered delays and significant public opposition, primarily due to safety concerns following the Fukushima disaster, environmental risks, and evacuation issues. Despite these hurdles, the project progressed: the first two units began operations in 2014 and 2017, while construction of four additional units is ongoing. This experience demonstrates that, despite public opposition and technical challenges, large-scale nuclear projects can ultimately be completed successfully.

The discussions on Akkuyu at the presidential level in Turkmenistan could have practical consequences. High-level political support may speed up approvals, reduce administrative barriers, and assist in resolving infrastructure and financing issues. Adjustments to financial and commercial terms are also possible, reducing risks and strengthening project resilience.

Akkuyu stands as a testament to the strategic partnership between Russia and Türkiye, exemplifying how large-scale infrastructure projects can be successfully completed despite delays, criticism, and external challenges. For Türkiye, the plant offers the promise of energy independence and technological progress, while for Russia, it solidifies its presence in a crucial regional market.