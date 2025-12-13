IPL Teams Will Definitely Eye Nizar For Firepower At Number Five Or Six, Says Karim

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter and selector Saba Karim said the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are likely to consider Salman Nizar for adding firepower in the number five or six role when the much-anticipated auction happens in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

The left-handed Nizar grabbed everyone's attention by smashing 11 sixes off his last 13 deliveries during a Kerala Cricket League (KCL) match for Calicut Globsters. "Salman Nizar's credentials are clear from how he has batted in the Kerala Cricket League. He has the power and the clarity to hit big shots.”

“When you find a batter like him with so much promise, where do you place him? I think any IPL franchise looking for an explosive number five or number six batter will definitely consider Salman Nizar in the auction," said Karim on JioStar.

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund feels left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Tushar Raheja can trigger a bidding war in the mini IPL auction. Raheja played a pivotal role in Tiruppur Tamizhans' winning the 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), amassing 488 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 185.55.

"Many think Tushar Raheja is young, but he has played in the TNPL for almost seven or eight seasons. He focuses on making big scores, and that stood out this season. He hits the ball well in the Power-play and plays spin very well. He smashed bowlers like Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravichandran Ashwin all over the ground.”

“This is a player who earlier could not make the Tamil Nadu team. But with these performances, it will be hard to ignore him. I believe he has what it takes to succeed in the IPL. He strikes the ball well and hits big sixes. He is also a wicketkeeper, which adds to his value.”

“It is a tough position to get into as an Indian opener, and you need extraordinary skill. But why not? We have seen players like Priyansh Arya make it big. Tushar Raheja definitely has the game, and I am sure some franchises will think about investing in him."

Another player the franchise will eye is seam-bowling all-rounder Sairaj Patil, who amassed 233 runs in six innings and took seven wickets, finishing as Player of the Tournament in the T20 Mumbai League.

"I got a lot of opportunities. I went on a UK tour with the Mumbai Indians. Later, I was a net bowler for them. I go to every other team's trials every year. I know I am very close to being picked. But I needed a push. My performances in the Mumbai T20 league have given me that push. My top three favourite IPL teams are MI, CSK, and RCB," he said.