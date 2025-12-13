Malaysia Airlines Kicks Off Global Year-End Sales

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines has launched its Global Year-End Sale, offering travellers the chance to book trips for 2025 and early 2026.

The promotion is aimed at passengers returning home for holidays, exploring new destinations, or revisiting favourite cities.

Fares are available from Dec. 11 to Dec. 22, 2025.

Members of the airline's Enrich loyalty programme receive additional discounts, while non-members can sign up to earn points with every booking.

Travellers from Dhaka can book all-in return Economy Class fares starting at BDT 43,389.

Destinations include Shanghai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Krabi, Siem Reap, and Cebu, with regional routes served by sister airline Firefly from KLIA Terminal 1.

The Bonus Side Trip programme allows add-on flights to eight domestic destinations at no extra cost: Penang, Langkawi, Alor Setar, Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, and Kuching. Until Dec. 31, 2025, the programme includes Firefly routes to Krabi, Siem Reap, and Cebu.

Passengers can also enjoy 20pc off Seat Selection and Golden Lounge Access until Dec. 22, covering extra-legroom seats, bassinets, and lounge access.

The airline's A330neo aircraft feature ergonomically designed seats, 24 extra-legroom seats, 13.3-inch 4K entertainment screens, Bluetooth audio pairing, Kids Mode, unlimited Wi-Fi, and the Pilot Parker Activity Pack for children.

Selected flights offer“Cool Treats” ice cream. Meals can be pre-selected, and MHupgrade provides priority check-in, lounge access, and Business Class amenities.

Customers using Malaysia Aviation Group's platform Journify can redeem up to RM50 off tours, attractions, airport lounges, travel passes, and airline merchandise with their booking reference.

Malaysia Airlines said the sale is designed to help travellers reconnect with people and places that matter most while experiencing its comfort and service.

-B