Itaú Asset Advises 1-3% Bitcoin Investment For 2026 Growth

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Brazilian Investment Firm Advocates for Bitcoin Diversification Amid Market Volatility

As global economic uncertainties persist, Itaú Asset Management, the investment arm of Brazil's largest private bank, Itaú Unibanco, has recommended that investors allocate between 1% and 3% of their portfolios to Bitcoin. This strategic move aims to leverage Bitcoin 's unique attributes to enhance portfolio resilience during turbulent times.



Brazilian institutional investors are increasingly recognizing Bitcoin as a diversification tool amid geopolitical tensions and monetary policy shifts.

Bitcoin is distinguished for its decentralized nature and potential as a hedge against currency and market risks.

Despite a volatile year, Bitcoin's low correlation with traditional assets supports its inclusion in diversified portfolios. Itaú Asset Management is expanding its digital asset offerings by creating a dedicated crypto division and introducing new investment products.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin, BITI

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Neutral. The recommendation reflects confidence in Bitcoin's growth potential despite recent volatility.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Maintain a modest allocation to Bitcoin to diversify risk, balancing potential gains with caution.

Market context: Rising macroeconomic tensions and currency fluctuations are prompting traditional investors to consider digital assets for stability and diversification.

Bitcoin's Role in Portfolio Stabilization

Despite a year marked by significant volatility, Bitcoin continues to attract attention from institutional investors globally, including in Brazil. The Brazilian real appreciated roughly 15% this year, which has intensified the distortions in local investment returns. While traditional assets have struggled to hedge this currency movement, Bitcoin's price behavior shows a low correlation with major global markets, making it an attractive addition to locally diversified portfolios.

Renato Eid, head of macroeconomic research at Itaú Asset Management, highlighted that Bitcoin's independent dynamics offer a unique hedge against traditional assets and domestic currency risk. He emphasized that a small allocation-around 1% to 3%-can significantly improve portfolio diversification, particularly during periods of currency fluctuations and geopolitical uncertainty.

A correlation matrix comparing BITI11 (a Bitcoin ETF) with major Brazilian and international market indices. Source: Itaú

Reflecting this stance, Itaú's internal data demonstrates a low correlation between the bank's local Bitcoin ETF, BITI11, and major asset classes, reinforcing Bitcoin's potential to serve as a portfolio hedge. The bank notes that, by integrating Bitcoin within their investment strategies, investors can not only diversify but also tap into its growth potential as a distinct asset class.

Expansion into Digital Assets

Earlier this year, Itaú Asset Management established a dedicated cryptocurrency division, appointing former Hashdex executive João Marco Braga da Cunha to lead the initiative. The new unit aims to broaden Itaú's digital asset offerings, including Bitcoin ETFs, crypto-inclusive retirement funds, and innovative financial instruments such as derivatives and staking products.

The firm's strategic push into digital assets underscores a broader trend of traditional financial entities exploring crypto investments to meet evolving client demands and capture future growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.