China Commemorates Victims of Nanjing Massacre
(MENAFN) China observed its 12th National Memorial Day on Saturday, commemorating those who perished during the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, state media confirmed.
Thousands converged in somber black clothing at the Memorial Hall's public plaza in Nanjing, capital of eastern China's Jiangsu province, despite frigid temperatures, media reported.
Sirens pierced the air at 10:01 am (0201GMT), triggering motorists throughout the city center to stop their vehicles and sound horns simultaneously, as pedestrians froze in tribute to the fallen.
The national banner hung at half-staff before an assembly that included massacre survivors.
During 1937, Japanese military forces seized Nanjing, then serving as the Chinese Republic's capital. China maintains that over 300,000 civilians and soldiers were slaughtered by Japanese troops.
Japan continues challenging the massacre's reported magnitude, though international consensus has long acknowledged the atrocity occurred, despite conflicting death toll estimates.
In 2015, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, incorporated Chinese documentation substantiating claims of Japanese brutality in Nanjing into its Memory of the World register—a decision that sparked formal protests from Tokyo.
