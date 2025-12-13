Chinese People's Association Pledges Support To Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A delegation led by Chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), Hon. Yang Wanming, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Hon. Vijitha Herath, at the Ministry on December 12 during an official visit to Sri Lanka.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Yang Wanming reaffirmed China's unwavering commitment to supporting Sri Lanka, particularly in the economic and cultural spheres. He noted that China has consistently stood by Sri Lanka during challenging times, highlighting the more than 2,000-year-old friendship between the two nations. He further observed that recent visits to China by Sri Lanka's President and Prime Minister following the formation of the new government clearly reflect the strength of bilateral relations.

Chairman Yang also stated that, in addition to existing Chinese investments in Sri Lanka, more Chinese investors are expected to visit the country in the near future, underscoring China's continued confidence in Sri Lanka's development prospects.

Minister Vijitha Herath expressed his appreciation to the CPAFFC for its donation of RMB 580,000 to assist those affected by recent adverse weather conditions. He said China's readiness to extend assistance to Sri Lanka at all times is a great source of strength to the country and acknowledged the consistent support provided by the Chinese government during times of disaster.

The Minister also conveyed special thanks for China's assistance in emergency relief operations carried out following the severe weather caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which affected several parts of the island.

Looking ahead, Minister Herath expressed hope that China would continue its support in rebuilding damaged infrastructure in affected areas, including roads, bridges, railway lines, and irrigation systems, as Sri Lanka advances its recovery and reconstruction efforts.