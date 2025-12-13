403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey produces Tayfun missile, Weapon System
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s domestically produced Tayfun Missile and Weapon System, currently in mass production and deployment, successfully struck its target in its latest test, according to reports.
The test is part of ongoing evaluations of various Tayfun variants, which hold the distinction of being Türkiye’s longest-range domestically developed ballistic missiles.
“Our Tayfun missile has crossed another threshold with its successful test launch, expanding the horizon of our security and strengthening our deterrent capabilities,” Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun wrote on the social media platform NSosyal.
He highlighted that the process involves adding new systems to Türkiye’s defense inventory, enhancing deterrence through multi-layered, locally produced solutions.
“This achievement is not merely the success of a missile hitting its target, but a proud culmination of a long journey forged through the hard work of our engineers, the intelligence of our youth, and the unwavering determination of our nation,” Gorgun stated.
He emphasized that each successful launch represents a line of self-confidence drawn across Türkiye’s skies, with every strike underscoring the country’s commitment to defending its airspace independently.
“I wholeheartedly thank our Roketsan family, from engineers to technicians, and all our colleagues who contributed to this critical success,” Gorgun added, noting that the demonstration of advanced capabilities reflects Türkiye’s determination to safeguard its future while gaining confidence, strength, and resolve with each milestone.
The test is part of ongoing evaluations of various Tayfun variants, which hold the distinction of being Türkiye’s longest-range domestically developed ballistic missiles.
“Our Tayfun missile has crossed another threshold with its successful test launch, expanding the horizon of our security and strengthening our deterrent capabilities,” Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun wrote on the social media platform NSosyal.
He highlighted that the process involves adding new systems to Türkiye’s defense inventory, enhancing deterrence through multi-layered, locally produced solutions.
“This achievement is not merely the success of a missile hitting its target, but a proud culmination of a long journey forged through the hard work of our engineers, the intelligence of our youth, and the unwavering determination of our nation,” Gorgun stated.
He emphasized that each successful launch represents a line of self-confidence drawn across Türkiye’s skies, with every strike underscoring the country’s commitment to defending its airspace independently.
“I wholeheartedly thank our Roketsan family, from engineers to technicians, and all our colleagues who contributed to this critical success,” Gorgun added, noting that the demonstration of advanced capabilities reflects Türkiye’s determination to safeguard its future while gaining confidence, strength, and resolve with each milestone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment