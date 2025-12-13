403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Closes Friday with Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark equity index finished Friday's session at 11,311.31 points, posting a 0.69% advance.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened at 11,269.51 points and added 77.65 points compared to Thursday's closing level.
The index hit an intraday low of 11,253.29 and peaked at 11,330.97 during Friday's trading.
The BIST 100's market capitalization stood at approximately 10.6 trillion Turkish liras ($249.3 billion), while daily trading volume reached 111 billion liras ($2.61 billion).
Among index constituents, 66 equities advanced and 32 declined relative to the prior session's close.
Gold traded at $4,286.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $60.9 per barrel at 7.30 pm local time (1630GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar exchanging at 42.6950 Turkish liras, the euro at 50.1400 liras, and the British pound at 57.3560 liras.
