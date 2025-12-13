Sneak Peak Into Sanjay Dutt's ₹295 Crore Empire: Check Lifestyle, Luxurious House Of Dhurandhar Actor

Inside Sanjay Dutt's House: From blockbuster films to bold business bets, Sanjay Dutt has built a vast ₹295 crore empire over four decades. As the actor returns to screens with Dhurandhar, here's a closer look at his wealth, homes and investments

Sanjay Dutt owns a premium apartment in Bandra's elite Pali Hill area, surrounded by Bollywood heavyweights. Built on the site of his parents' former bungalow Ajanta, the Imperial Heights flat is valued at nearly ₹40 crore and is shared within the Dutt family. Beyond India, Dutt also maintains a lavish residence in Dubai, where his wife Maanayata runs her business. The Dubai home reflects understated luxury, with plush interiors, artwork, chandeliers and a private pool, highlighting the family's global lifestyle split between two countries.

While acting remains his biggest income source, Dutt has diversified smartly. He co-owns the Lanka Premier League cricket team B-Love Kandy, holds investments in media and retail ventures like Cyber Media India and DawnTown, and entered the premium spirits space with his Scotch whisky brand The Glenwalk. He also runs production banners, Sanjay Dutt Productions and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, and recently expanded into food entrepreneurship with Dutts' Franktea, a Dubai-based chai and street food brand.

Dutt's passion for luxury extends to his automobile collection. His garage features high-end machines such as a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Ferrari 599 GTB, Audi R8, Range Rover Autobiography and Audi Q7. For two-wheel thrills, he owns a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and a Ducati Multistrada. Together with his properties and business ventures, these assets underline a lifestyle built on success, resilience and reinvention.