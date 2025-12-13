Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Sees Surge in Foreign Direct Investment

Türkiye Sees Surge in Foreign Direct Investment


2025-12-13 02:55:40
(MENAFN) Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye reached $11.6 billion during the first ten months of 2025, according to figures from the International Investors Association released on Friday.

This amount represents a 35% increase compared to the same period last year. Since 2002, the cumulative FDI into Türkiye has surpassed $285 billion.

In October alone, Türkiye attracted $128 million in FDI. Of the total $567 million in equity capital inflows, $240 million originated from real estate sales to foreign nationals.

"However, divestment and debt instruments decreased the overall FDI inflows by $606 million and $73 million, respectively," the association noted in its statement.

European Union countries, which accounted for 58% of Türkiye’s total FDI between 2002 and 2024, held an 82% share in October.

During the same month, France led with the largest share at 35%, followed by the Netherlands at 16%, Germany at 10%, Belgium at 9%, and Switzerland at 5%.

Over the ten-month period, the top three investor countries were the Netherlands, contributing $2.8 billion, and Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, each investing $1.1 billion.

MENAFN13122025000045017167ID1110475138



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search