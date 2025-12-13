403
Türkiye Sees Surge in Foreign Direct Investment
(MENAFN) Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to Türkiye reached $11.6 billion during the first ten months of 2025, according to figures from the International Investors Association released on Friday.
This amount represents a 35% increase compared to the same period last year. Since 2002, the cumulative FDI into Türkiye has surpassed $285 billion.
In October alone, Türkiye attracted $128 million in FDI. Of the total $567 million in equity capital inflows, $240 million originated from real estate sales to foreign nationals.
"However, divestment and debt instruments decreased the overall FDI inflows by $606 million and $73 million, respectively," the association noted in its statement.
European Union countries, which accounted for 58% of Türkiye’s total FDI between 2002 and 2024, held an 82% share in October.
During the same month, France led with the largest share at 35%, followed by the Netherlands at 16%, Germany at 10%, Belgium at 9%, and Switzerland at 5%.
Over the ten-month period, the top three investor countries were the Netherlands, contributing $2.8 billion, and Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, each investing $1.1 billion.
