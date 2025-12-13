403
Erdogan Signals Türkiye’s Willingness to Mediate Russia, Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he is "closely" monitoring negotiations aimed at concluding the prolonged Russia–Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that Ankara is prepared to serve as a venue for potential peace discussions. His remarks came during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by the Turkish Communications Directorate on Friday.
The two presidents held their meeting on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations as well as advancing broad peace initiatives related to the ongoing Moscow–Kyiv war.
Erdogan underscored that endeavors to conclude the conflict through "a just and lasting peace are valuable," stressing that tangible progress is possible in fields that provide mutual, practical advantages to both parties involved.
He further explained that "He noted that implementing a limited ceasefire, primarily targeting energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial." Such a step, he suggested, could help build confidence and reduce immediate tensions.
Reaffirming Türkiye’s consistent stance, Erdogan once again voiced Ankara’s backing for international efforts designed to resolve the Russia–Ukraine war through diplomatic means.
According to the Communications Directorate, Ankara is "following the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war," and remains "ready to host talks in all formats within this framework," highlighting its readiness to contribute actively to peacebuilding initiatives.
Beyond the Ukraine conflict, Erdogan and Putin also exchanged views on developments in Palestine and Syria, in addition to addressing the peace process in the South Caucasus.
