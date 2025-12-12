Drop In Dubai Crime Rates Boosts Local Economy By Up To Dh102.3 Billion, Study Finds

Dubai's strong security and efficient justice system have not only resulted in a low-crime society but also contributed immensely to its economic and social development.

This is the gist of a recent study prepared by global consultancy company EY in collaboration with Dubai Police.

The study, reported by Sky News Arabia on Friday, outlined the scale of economic and social contribution generated by Dubai's low-crime environment –“which is the direct outcome of Dubai Police's sustained efforts to enhance public safety and stability.”



According to the study, the decline in crime rates in recent years in Dubai contributed to supporting the local economy by between Dh63.9 billion and Dh102.3 billion, equivalent to 14-23 per cent of Dubai's economy in 2024.

The study also indicated that Dubai Police, as an institution and cornerstone of the emirate's security and justice system, is directly linked to an economic contribution (to gross domestic product, or GDP) ranging between Dh31.8 billion and Dh50.9 billion annually, equivalent to 7-11 per cent of Dubai's GDP.

Dubai Police was organised on June 1, 1956, nearly 15 years before the UAE was formed. The police force originally operated from the historic Naif Fort before relocating to its current headquarters in 1973.

Dubai Police were among the first in the region to implement advanced law enforcement techniques, and the EY study has“confirmed that the role of Dubai Police extends beyond simply reducing crime rates. The authorities also enhance community trust, help improve quality of life, and make Dubai a preferred destination for tourism and business.

Driver of business and tourism

According to the EY study,“security has not only been a stabilising factor but is also a major driver of tourism.” Dubai's safe environment has contributed to attracting between 7 and 12 million tourists annually, with Dubai Police contributing an estimated 4-6 million tourists to this figure, representing 19-33 per cent of the total tourist arrivals.

In terms of foreign direct investment (FDI), the global confidence in Dubai's business stability due to its secure environment contributed to attracting an additional Dh3.6 billion to Dh5.8 billion in FDIs in 2024.

Dubai Police's contribution to this is estimated at between Dh1.8 billion and Dh2.9 billion, equivalent to 1-2 per cent of Dubai's total foreign investment.

Econometric analysis

EY is one of the largest professional services networks in the world. It primarily provides assurance, tax, and information technology services, including managed services in areas like cybersecurity, cloud, digital transformation, and AI.

The study relied on an econometric analysis that included data from 50 countries between 1995 and 2021.

In its conclusion, the EY study noted:“Security is not merely a social pillar but a key economic lever that strengthens Dubai's position as an attractive destination for living, working, and investment.” It also highlighted Dubai Police's role as one of the most influential drivers within the emirate's sustainable growth ecosystem.