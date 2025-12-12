UAE: RAK Luxury Real Estate Grows As Over 5,000 Branded Units To Be Delivered By 2030

Ras Al Khaimah's branded residential market is accelerating at a pace not seen before in the northern emirates, with more than 5,000 branded units expected to be delivered by 2030. Analysts say the emirate is emerging as a powerful luxury contender, fuelled by rising investor confidence, strong tourism fundamentals, and a growing preference for lifestyle-led real estate.

Branded residences have become one of Ras Al Khaimah's most compelling asset classes over the past 12 months, according to Oussama El Kadiri, partner head of hospitality, Tourism and Leisure Advisory, Mena at Knight Frank. While Dubai remains the global leader with around 39,000 branded units, Ras Al Khaimah has firmly positioned itself as the UAE's second-strongest market, supported by sustained sales activity and deepening buyer interest.

El Kadiri noted that the emirate's fundamentals are shifting rapidly. Ras Al Khaimah's population is projected to grow by more than 50 per cent by 2030, while its tourism profile continues to expand across leisure, adventure, nature, and MICE segments. Upcoming mega-projects such as the Wynn resort, scheduled to open in 2027, are expected to further elevate the emirate's global reputation and attract repeat visitors - many of whom later transition into property buyers.

He added that global high-net-worth individuals are increasingly choosing branded residences for the lifestyle and reliability they offer. Knight Frank's latest research shows“service provision and physical amenities” as the top motivator for buyers, 63 per cent, followed by“building maintenance and management” and“high yield and investment potential,” each at 59 per cent.

This demand is reflected in on-the-ground sales activity. El Kadiri said off-plan volumes and pricing premiums in Ras Al Khaimah are rising, with branded developments outpacing non-branded supply in both velocity and value.

A growing roster of international brands is reinforcing this shift. The arrival of luxury names such as Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott, along with lifestyle-led entrants like Nobu, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini, is reshaping how the emirate is perceived. Ras Al Khaimah is no longer viewed merely as a more affordable alternative to Dubai, but as an emerging luxury destination in its own right.

As beachfront opportunities become increasingly scarce in major global cities, developers from Asia, Europe, and other international markets are selecting Ras Al Khaimah for flagship projects. El Kadiri said this momentum underscores the importance of partnering with strong hospitality or lifestyle brands to ensure successful project launches and maintain premium positioning.

Premium waterfront location

Over the past six months, branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah have outperformed non-branded properties across sales, pricing, and projected rental returns. More than half of all branded units are located on Al Marjan Island, which commands premiums of 35 to 50 per cent over non-branded developments due to its waterfront positioning and growing status as a high-end residential and tourism hub.

The emirate's expanding tourism economy continues to support these premiums. Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) rose 9 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year, strengthening rental pool returns for investors and enhancing the value proposition for branded developments.

Market demand patterns echo this trend, according to Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder. He said buyer demand for branded units in Ras Al Khaimah between May and July 2025 was strong, trailing Abu Dhabi by only about 10 per cent on a per-supply basis. Dubai remains in a separate category, generating roughly five times more demand per available unit, yet Ras Al Khaimah is gaining ground as a coastal destination that blends tranquillity with investment security.

Sleiman added that communities such as Al Marjan Islan d are driving this transformation. Median rental prices on the island rose from Dh40,000 in April 2023 to Dh64,800 in April 2025, a 62 per cent increase, highlighting robust demand for lifestyle-led waterfront living. Rental rates per square foot are now approximately 20 per cent higher than in nearby areas, including Al Hamra Village and Mina Al Arab.

Property Finder data shows that branded residences continue to command a clear pricing advantage. Median asking prices per square foot for branded homes have grown 26 per cent over the past two years to Dh3,092. Non-branded properties rose by 74 per cent over the same period because they started from a much lower base, and still remain significantly cheaper at Dh1,525 per square foot. Median unit prices reinforce this gap: Dh4.1 million for branded residences versus Dh1.55 million for non-branded homes.

Reshaping investment landscape

Although none of Ras Al Khaimah's branded projects have yet reached completion, Sleiman said current off-plan activity demonstrates strong buyer confidence, with purchasers committing early to secure amenity-rich homes. Around 75 per cent of transactions come from UAE-based buyers, while 25 per cent are from investors in the US, India, Germany, and other global markets.

Local buyers are often seeking secondary or holiday homes, while international investors are positioning themselves early in a rising luxury destination.

As the northern emirates gain greater visibility, Ras Al Khaimah's growing pipeline of branded developments is helping reshape the region's investment landscape. With thousands of units under development, expanding tourism infrastructure, and accelerating international interest, analysts say Ras Al Khaimah is entering its strongest phase yet as a premium residential and leisure hub with momentum expected to intensify further through 2030.