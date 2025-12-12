Rocky Shore Closes Brady Property Acquisition And Grants Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. (“Rocky Shore” or the“Company”) (CSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has completed the previously announced purchase agreement for the acquisition of the Brady Property and made the first option payment due under the Huxter Lane Option Agreement (see press release dated December 2, 2025).

In connection with the Brady Property Purchase Agreement, the Company made a cash payment of $75,000 and issued to the vendor 1,000,000 common shares of Rocky Shore. The vendor shall retain a 0.5% NSR which Rocky Shore's subsidiary may repurchase, at any time, for $250,000 in cash. An underlying 2% NSR on the property exists, which can be repurchased, at any time, for $1,000,000 in cash.

In connection with the Huxter Lane Option Agreement, the Company made an initial payment consisting of $100,000 in cash, and issued to the optionors an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares of Rocky Shore.

The shares issued by the Company pursuant to the Brady Property Purchase Agreement and the Huxter Lane Option Agreement are subject to a four month plus a day hold period expiring on April 13, 2026.

GRANT OF INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company also announces that it has granted 5,100,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the“Plan”) to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a five-year term expiring on December 12, 2030. One-half of the Options vest immediately with the remaining one-half vesting on December 12, 2026, and are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance thereof.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a focused Canadian exploration company targeting expansion of its two gold deposits and discovery of major gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland - one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) property within an emerging gold district. It hosts two large porphyry-controlled gold deposits and high-grade structurally-controlled gold targets on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project. Numerous gold-bearing targets are within the project limits, and several are associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at .

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ...

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: ...

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“does not anticipate”, or“believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”, or“will be taken”,“occur”, or“be achieved”. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of the additional noted properties and the advancement of the Company's properties post-acquisition. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Rocky Shore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although Rocky Shore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Rocky Shore cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Rocky Shore does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.