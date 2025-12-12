Panama Videos Capture Criminal Activity In San Carlos And Colón

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)A roast chicken shop located in El Arenal, in the district of San Carlos (Panama West), and a mini-supermarket in Quebrada Ancha, Salamanca (Colón), were robbed by several individuals, armed with firearms, in two criminal incidents that were captured on video. The incident in San Carlos involved five individuals, two of them armed, who subdued the two employees inside the Asados ​​Victoria restaurant. The criminals, their faces covered, some wearing hooded coats to avoid identification, entered the establishment when there were no customers.

One of them went directly to the cash register and took the day's sales, while the others searched the premises for other valuables. Apparently, one of them was thirsty, as he took a soda from one of the refrigerators, and of course, caught on film. Fortunately, the two young men working at the shop remained still and let the robbers take whatever they wanted, which prevented them from being hurt. Afterward, the robbers calmly left the shop and escaped the scene without being apprehended.

Meanwhile, in Colón, security cameras captured the moment when two men, also with their faces covered and wearing hoods, quickly entered a mini-supermarket without caring that inside there was a woman with two girls, two other minors, the shop assistant and the owner of the store. With the weapons they were carrying, both criminals acted with precision: one pointed a gun at the cashier, while the other made sure that the rest of those present did not do anything heroic. The woman with the girls was ordered to sit on the floor. The young woman, frightened, hugged the two girls while one of the criminals emptied the cash register.

Having gotten what they wanted, the criminals ran out of the convenience store in an unknown direction, without being apprehended. Following the robbery, and with the help of the community, the criminals were apprehended by the National Police in the same community, among sidewalks, having in their possession about 700 dollars that they had stolen from the mini-supermarket and three firearms calibers.22,.38 and 9 millimeters, as confirmed by Commissioner Hermógenes Arguelles, head of the Colón police zone.