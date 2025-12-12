Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Personnel Pay Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Personnel of Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry have paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a source in the ministry told Trend.

The personnel visited the tomb of the National Leader in the Alley of Honor, laid flowers in front of it, and commemorated his dear memory with great respect.

Azerbaijan is commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.