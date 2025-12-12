403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry Personnel Pay Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Personnel of Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry have paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a source in the ministry told Trend.
The personnel visited the tomb of the National Leader in the Alley of Honor, laid flowers in front of it, and commemorated his dear memory with great respect.
Azerbaijan is commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment