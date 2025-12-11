India Storm Into Squash World Cup Quarters With 4-0 Win Over Brazil

India Thrashes Brazil 4-0

India stormed into the quarter-finals of the Squash World Cup 2025 with a resounding 4-0 win over Brazil in their second Pool B match in Chennai on Thursday. Velavan Senthilkumar sparked India's campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over world No. 183 Pedro Mometto, cruising to a 7-5, 7-2, 7-2 victory and setting the tone for India's 4-0 thrashing of Brazil, as per Olympics.

India's 17-year-old Anahat Singh - the youngest squash player in the tournament - produced a composed performance in the second tie. The world No. 28 Indian squash player, who is playing in her maiden World Cup, breezed past the 121st-ranked Laura Silva 3-0 (7-4, 7-0, 7-2).

Abhay Singh, India's top-ranked men's squash player, dominated 86th-ranked Diego Gobbi 7-3, 7-1, 7-1, extending India's lead to 3-0. Veteran Joshna Chinappa secured the final point via walkover, sealing India's 4-0 win over Brazil.

Tournament Progress and Next Steps

The Indian squash team also defeated Switzerland 4-0 in their first tie of the tournament. The 2025 edition, organised by World Squash, is the fifth staging of the tournament and the third straight time it is being held in Chennai. Twelve Teams are divided into four groups of three, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals. India is set to play South Africa in their quarter-final match on Friday.

Squash World Cup History

The Squash World Cup, launched in 1996, has a rich history. Australia won the inaugural title in Malaysia, followed by England in 1999 and Egypt in 2011 (Chennai) and 2023. (ANI)

