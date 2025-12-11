Dublin, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driver Monitoring System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology ( By Functionality, By Vehicle Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global driver monitoring system (DMS) market is poised for significant growth, with market size projected to expand from USD 3.03 billion in 2024 to USD 8.10 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2025 to 2033. This rapid expansion is driven by stringent global regulatory mandates requiring DMS installation in new vehicles.





Integration of DMS within advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is fueling demand from OEMs, enhancing safety and automation across vehicles with autonomy levels L1 to L3. Consumer awareness around vehicle safety and a preference for personalized features in luxury and electric vehicles further stimulate market growth.

Growth opportunities are abundant in commercial fleets and public transit, as operators prioritize driver accountability and compliance with fleet management regulations. Despite this potential, challenges such as high system costs, integration complexities, and privacy concerns may slow broader adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive segments.

Authorities in the EU, the U.S., and China have implemented mandates to curb road incidents due to driver distraction or drowsiness. For instance, the EU's Regulation (EU) 2019/2144 necessitates new vehicles to incorporate advanced driver distraction warning systems by July 2026. Companies like Cipia and AddSecure are responding with innovative DMS solutions to support compliance and enhance in-cabin safety ecosystems.

The integration of DMS with ADAS to deliver real-time alerts and monitor driver fatigue is becoming an industry norm. For example, in 2023, AddSecure launched an AI-powered video telematics solution that merges DMS with ADAS for comprehensive safety monitoring. This trend highlights a move towards system consolidation, improving functionality and reducing hardware redundancies.

Expansion in commercial fleets necessitates real-time insights into driver behavior to preempt fatigue, distraction, or risky actions. In 2025, Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America and Seeing Machines collaborated on the Guardian Generation 3 DMS, targeting fleet safety in the Americas with AI-powered monitoring.

Advanced DMS solutions, incorporating infrared cameras and AI processors, can add USD 200 to USD 700 per vehicle, presenting cost challenges for smaller automakers and fleet operators. Integration complexities with vehicle systems and compliance with standards like Euro NCAP further complicate deployment, impacting adoption rates in cost-sensitive markets.

Key Attributes:

