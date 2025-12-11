403
Türkiye, Hungary Reach Landmark Air Services Deal
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Hungary have finalized their long-standing aviation discussions with a new air services agreement that is expected to significantly boost both passenger and cargo flights, according to the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu told a news agency that the rights for passenger flights will nearly triple, increasing from 35 weekly flights to 98 in the first phase, while cargo flight rights will double from seven to 14 per week.
During Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s visit to Türkiye this Monday, sixteen collaboration agreements covering diplomatic, economic, and cultural sectors were signed.
The air services pact was formally endorsed by Uraloglu and Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Uraloglu explained that once ratified by the Turkish parliament, the new deal will replace a previous air transport agreement signed in 1966.
“This is a significant agreement as it is the first air transport deal Türkiye signed with an EU member state in quite a while,” he stated.
“This agreement is the product of around 2 1/2 years’ worth of meticulous negotiations, and it will be subject to the Turkish parliament’s approval process.”
The minister added that the agreement eliminates restrictions on flight frequency and destinations, enabling Turkish airlines to expand services to Hungary and allowing Hungarian and other EU carriers to fly to Türkiye provided they meet the necessary requirements.
He emphasized that once implemented, the agreement will increase passenger and cargo transport capacity between Türkiye and Hungary, enhancing trade volumes, boosting tourism, and improving access for cultural and economic exchanges between the two nations.
