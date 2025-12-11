Anthropy Unveils Insights From 2,000 UK Leaders And Ipsos Research To Shape Britain's Future

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Anthropy, the UK's largest leadership gathering and a driving force for national change, has unveiled the Anthropy Accords - a landmark suite of research created from the combined insight of 2,000 business leaders who attended its March 2025 gathering, alongside independent research from Ipsos. Together, this collaboration offers one of the most comprehensive pictures yet of the challenges and opportunities facing Britain's future.

Anthropy is a cross sector gathering and movement that unites leadership to shape a brighter future for the UK. Its core is a three-day national gathering at the Eden Project in Cornwall, with more than 200 sessions, 600 speakers, 15+ live stages, and representatives of over 900 organisations.

The Accords bring together perspectives on the qualities needed for the future of Britain's people, places, economic prosperity, and global role. The findings identify that the greatest opportunities for progress will be found at the intersections of the key themes, where leadership, innovation and collaboration converge.

At the gathering, delegates and speakers engaged with Ipsos research that revealed stark concerns around the nation's direction of travel:

- Honesty and integrity were among the most frequently mentioned qualities the UK public think the country's leaders need to deal with the challenges facing the country today.

- 41% of the public think that in 20 years' time Britain will become 'a small island that very few other countries pay attention to', while 28% think the country will play an important role in the world.

- 62% of Anthropy participants interviewed expect opportunities for young people to get worse over the coming years, 48% of the general public agrees.

- Only 31% of the UK public think people have equal opportunities to get ahead, while 42% disagree.

- Climate change was voted as an important issue for Britain by over half (58%) of interviewed Anthropy participants, while poverty and inequality was the top concern on 65%.

These statistics underline the urgency: a trust deficit, geopolitical instability, weakening of British society, and a skills and inequality gap in the green transition.

Kelly Beaver MBE, Chief Executive of Ipsos UK and Ireland, said: "With the complexities facing our leaders today, there has never been a time of greater need for trusted insights and reliable data to help leaders make informed decisions. Ipsos are delighted to be working with Anthropy to help bring to light those trends, concerns and priorities which transcend politics and are seen as most important to our collective futures."

Anthropy provides a unique platform for a wide spectrum of sectors, perspectives and backgrounds to meet and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the UK. The analysis of these diverse conversations revealed key intersections which can guide Britain to move from crisis to confidence. The Accords dive into these intersections and set out clear action points which leaders can draw on to lead through changing times navigate the path ahead:

Rebuilding trust: Organisations must acknowledge mistakes and share learnings publicly to restore confidence.

Global influence & security: Ethical leadership could be used as a global market differentiator and a driver for secure, safe economic opportunities.

Strengthening society: Economic activity must be aligned with public value through social impact metrics, investment that supports communities, and community ownership models should be explored for how we organise society.

Driving green growth: Climate action must create jobs and opportunity, balancing urgency with community-led change.

Anthropy is built on foundations of optimism and grounded hope which is well reflected in the leadership community who attend the national gatherings. In 2025, 94% of Anthropy national gathering participants surveyed reported a belief in the fact that Britain can be a positive influence in the world, a belief also shared by 61% of the general public. Key areas of opportunity to exercise this positive influence were noted as the arts, culture and media as well as ethical and sustainable business and manufacturing.

John O'Brien MBE, Founder of Anthropy, notes:“Our findings identify some uncomfortable deficits in areas that are core to achieving a united Britain, including - trust, the strength of society, global influence and green growth. We know they cannot be solved alone and building a more united future for Britain means daring to ask questions of people we might not normally encounter, in spaces we don't always enter. It will take a spirit of collective national effort to succeed.”

Leaders can join the discussion dedicated to inspiring a better Britain in a three-day event at the Eden Project on 25 – 27 March 2026 – tickets and the Full Anthropy Accords are available on the Anthropy website.