Ibovespa Rides Fed Cut And Central Bank Caution To Fresh Highs
Brazil's stock market is trading in the glow of a global relief rally but with both hands still tied by some of the world's highest real interest rates.
The Ibovespa closed Wednesday up 0.69% at 159,074.97 points, brushing against historical peaks as traders digested a third straight 0.25-point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and braced for another on-hold decision from Brazil's own central bank.
The Fed moved its target range to 3.50–3.75%, a split decision that exposed disagreement over how fast to ease. Wall Street welcomed the signal that cuts will continue, sending New York indices higher and knocking the dollar off recent highs.
That helped risk assets worldwide and gave Brazilian equities cover to extend a rally already visible in the main U.S.-listed Brazil ETF.
At home, the backdrop was less forgiving. Copom held the Selic at 15% for the fourth consecutive meeting and signalled rates will remain“significantly contractionary”, even as inflation slowed to 4.46% on a 12-month basis.
Uptrend Holds Despite Growth Jitters
For conservative investors, the stance preserves Brazil's reputation for prudence after recent fiscal scares. For borrowers and growth-sensitive sectors, it remains a cold shower.
That split showed up in trading. The five biggest winners were CSN (CSNA3), Usiminas (USIM5), Fleury (FLRY3), CSN Mineração (CMIN3) and Gerdau (GGBR4), helped by firmer iron ore prices or a defensive health-care bid.
The losers were C&A (CEAB3), Vamos (VAMO3), GPA (PCAR3), Azzas 2154 (AZZA3) and Hypera (HYPE3), extending pressure on retailers, vehicle lessors and smaller consumer plays.
Technically, the index remains in an uptrend on daily and weekly charts, trading above major moving averages with momentum only beginning to cool from overbought territory.
Brazil's market is being rewarded for discipline on rates and commodities exposure, but remains hostage to whether growth and politics can catch up with the optimism in the charts.
Brazil's stock benchmark inched higher as Wall Street rallied after the Federal Reserve's latest rate cut.
A firmly hawkish Brazilian central bank kept Selic at 15%, anchoring the real but weighing on rate-sensitive names.
Commodities and blue-chip exporters led gains, while retailers and small caps lagged in a market near record levels.
