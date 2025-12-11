Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Retail Sales See Strong Yearly Growth

2025-12-11 04:33:32
(MENAFN) Türkiye experienced a significant rise in retail sales, surging 15% year-on-year in October, according to the statistical authority TurkStat, which reported the figures on Thursday.

The volume of trade sales also recorded a notable increase, climbing 7.4% compared with the same month last year, while wholesale trade sales grew by 3.8%.

Breaking down by category, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco rose 7.7%, non-food items increased 19.5%, and automotive fuel sales advanced 7.4%.

Technology and media-related items also performed strongly, with sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment soaring 33.4% annually. Additionally, online sales saw a rise of 5.2% over the year.

On a month-to-month basis, retail sales edged up by 0.2%. In contrast, trade sales and wholesale transactions experienced declines of 3.6% and 6.1%, respectively.

