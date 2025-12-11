403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index commenced trading on Thursday at 11,226.65 points, marking an increase of 0.29% or 32.76 points compared to the prior session.
In the previous session on Wednesday, the BIST 100 declined by 0.4%, closing at 11,193.88 points, with daily trading volume reaching 133.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.14 billion).
By 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), the foreign exchange rates were recorded at 42.6090 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 49.9120 against the euro, and 57.1125 versus the British pound.
Meanwhile, the cost of an ounce of gold stood at $4,213.35, and Brent crude oil was being exchanged at $61.70 per barrel.
