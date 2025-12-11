RPSG Lifestyle Media Hosts The Inaugural Edition Of The Edit Collective At The St. Regis, Mumbai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India RPSG Lifestyle Media hosted the inaugural edition of The Edit Collective at the 38 Manhattan Penthouse, The St. Regis Mumbai. The gathering brought together editors from the company's five titles to discuss the future of storytelling and media in India.

(L-R) Avarna Jain, Aindrila Mitra, Rahul Gangwani, Anupama Chopra, Meghna Sharma, Sourav Majumdar

Avarna Jain, Chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media Pvt. Ltd., addressed the gathering and moderated a fireside chat titled " The New Storytellers " with editors from the publications: Rahul Gangwani, Editor of Esquire India; Aindrila Mitra, Editor of Robb Report India; Anupama Chopra, Editor of The Hollywood Reporter India; Meghna Sharma, Executive Editor of Manifest; and Sourav Majumdar, Editor-in-Chief of Fortune India.

The panel discussion examined how content is being shaped for Indian audiences across platforms. Speaking about the company's vision, Avarna Jain said, "Our promise is simple, to be the home where India's most influential stories and storytellers live and to do that in partnership with those who believe, like we do, that culture is the most powerful form of currency in the world today. Culture is capital."

Nishanth Vishwanath, General Manager, The St. Regis Mumbai said,“The St. Regis Mumbai has always been the city's house of celebrations and conversations. Hosting the inaugural edition of The Edit Collective was a natural choice, as it brings together editors shaping India's content landscape. This platform strengthens collaboration between hospitality and lifestyle media, fostering dialogue and ideas that elevate both industries.”

The event marked a milestone year for RPSG Lifestyle Media, which operates under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. The company has partnered with over 150 brands since its inception. The year included events such as The Hollywood Reporter India's Roundtables, Robb Report India's RR Experience in Udaipur, the Esquire and Michael Kors Diwali Party, the FDCI Manifest Wedding Weekend, Fortune India's Best CEOs event, and Fortune 40 Under 40.

RPSG Lifestyle Media operates print and digital publications across lifestyle, luxury, entertainment, and culture verticals in India, delivering cross-platform media solutions from print to digital and experiential content.

The company's portfolio includes Esquire India, Robb Report India, The Hollywood Reporter India, Manifest, Fortune India, Open Magazine, and digital platforms MensXP, iDiva, and HOOK. The group's broader media ecosystem includes Editor-G, HOOK, Pocket Aces, and Saregama.

About RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of India's fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Group's businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.