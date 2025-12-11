Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-12-11 04:01:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

Directors Number of Shares
Jean François van Boxmeer 7,800
Peter ter Kulve 118,000
Other PDMRs
Ronald Schellekens 33,967

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Jean François van Boxmeer
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Board Chair
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
9-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.6707 7,800
 98,831.46
Aggregated 12.6707 7,800
 98,831.46


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Executive Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
10-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.9192 118,000 1,524,467.49
Aggregated 12.9192 118,000 1,524,467.49


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
10-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 14.7237 33,967 500,119.92
Aggregated 14.7237 33,967 500,119.92


About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

