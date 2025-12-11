Speaker Of House Of People Of Somalia Meets Qatar's Envoy

Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H E Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe, met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, H E Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi. The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

