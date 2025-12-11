Uzbekistan Highlights Termez Dialogue At Doha Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies (ISRS) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, under the office of the President, Eldor Aripov, has highlighted the significance of the Doha Forum as a vital platform for international dialogue during his participation in this year's conference.

Expressing his gratitude to Qatar and the forum's organisers, Aripov emphasised the opportunity to host a special session dedicated to the Termez Dialogue.“Termez Dialogue is a platform which unites Afghanistan, its neighbours, and key international stakeholders to discuss connectivity between Central Asia and South Asia,” he explained.“In Uzbekistan, we see it as a very important initiative which could promote peace, economic development, and stronger regional cooperation.”

Aripov expressed optimism about presenting the initiative in Doha and engaging with international partners.“We're glad that here in Doha we can present this idea and discuss it with our partners,” he said, noting the forum's unique role in fostering practical solutions.

He underscored the forum's relevance in today's challenging global context, pointing out that it brings together numerous speakers from around the world.“We live in very difficult times with multiple conflicts occurring. Here, we see how the Qatari government invests its time and resources in diplomatic efforts to mediate conflicts, promote dialogue, peace, and understanding. I truly applaud these efforts,” he said.

On bilateral relations, Aripova noted that ties between Qatar and Uzbekistan are rapidly growing.“Qatar has become one of the largest investors in Uzbekistan's economy across multiple sectors. We already have many joint projects, and I believe we will witness the next phase of growing cooperation very soon,” he added. He said platforms like Doha Forum are crucial.