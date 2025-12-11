Why Rising Leaders Are Choosing Doha For HEC Paris Executive MBA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since launching the Emerging Leaders Track (ELT) in October 2024, HEC Paris, Doha has welcomed a dynamic and diverse group of executives from across the GCC who are travelling to Qatar to fast-track their leadership journey with a globally ranked Executive MBA.

The state-of-the-art HEC Paris, Doha campus is playing a key role in shaping the next generation of leaders, offering participants a rare opportunity to combine world-class executive education with regional business insight, while studying in one of the Middle East's most vibrant and innovative cities.

The Executive MBA Emerging Leaders Track at HEC Paris, Doha is redefining what leadership development looks like in the Gulf. As the first programme of its kind in the region, it's crafted for professionals with five or more years of experience who are ready to move into senior roles and make their mark.

With the option to specialise in one of eight fields - including entrepreneurship, strategy, finance, and artificial intelligence - professionals can tailor their EMBA journey to match their ambitions. It's a flexible, future-focused approach that prepares them to lead with confidence in a fast-changing world.

This Executive MBA Track is more than a career accelerator it's a platform for advancing leaders and driving meaningful change across the region. With participants representing key sectors like finance, energy, healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship, the programme encourages cross-sector collaboration and fresh thinking. By equipping rising leaders with both global insight and regional relevance, it supports not only individual growth but also broader development goals across the Gulf.

“We are preparing the next generation of leaders to drive sustainable growth and societal progress. By fostering leadership capabilities among the region's rising talent, we are contributing directly to national transformation agendas,” said Dean Martin de Holan.

For many participants, Doha's role as an emerging education and innovation hub - anchored by Qatar Foundation - is a key part of the programme's appeal. The city provides a unique environment where top-tier global institutions coexist with research centres, startups, and policy think tanks.“I chose Doha to get a unique entry opportunity in the Middle East, which I believe has enormous potential,” said Pawel Marciniak, a Board Advisor and Senior Associate at a property development and management firm, who travels from Poland for the programme.“I wanted to expand my network outside Europe and better understand the local culture. Every trip is worth it because I meet ambitious and welcoming people and learn concepts I can immediately apply at work.”

“Doha's dynamic business environment and central location made it the ideal hub for my EMBA. Each module immerses me in a diverse, high-caliber learning experience that sharpens my thinking and expands my network. The Emerging Leaders Track is truly transformative”, said Hussein El Ajouz, Managing Director of a Kuwait-based marketing and communications agency.

For Anish Pasupathynath, an Indian national working in a leading ATM manufacturer in Kuwait, the ELT marked a major career milestone:“What drew me in was the chance to learn from a dynamic cohort of leaders - people working in entrepreneurship, consulting, private equity, and government. The programme combines the global HEC experience with the energy of Doha. It's the best of both worlds.”