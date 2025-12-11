Microsoft And MIT ESP Help Map Cyclone Ditwah Damage

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has launched a comprehensive data collection programme to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with critical technological support from Microsoft and MillenniumIT ESP.

According to Secretary to the Ministry, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, the Department of National Planning has begun gathering detailed information on businesses and properties affected by the cyclone. The effort is being carried out in coordination with Divisional Secretariats and other relevant state institutions.

Dr. Suriyapperuma noted that dedicated teams will visit impacted locations to ensure accurate data collection. The government also plans to accelerate the process through digital reporting methods.

To support this initiative, MillenniumIT ESP (MIT ESP) has developed the required information system free of charge, while Microsoft has contributed essential technical assistance. The collaboration aims to streamline damage assessment and support faster recovery efforts.

The Secretary further revealed that numerous countries and international organisations have pledged financial and material assistance under the Rebuilding Sri Lanka programme. According to the Department of External Resources, nations such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the Maldives, the United States, Nepal, Switzerland, Canada, Ireland and Korea, along with institutions including the World Bank, IMF, and Asian Development Bank, have expressed their willingness to extend financial aid.

The government says the enhanced data collection system, supported by global partners, will play a vital role in ensuring efficient reconstruction and targeted support for affected communities.