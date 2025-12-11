403
UNRWA Urges Unhindered Aid to Gaza Amid Winter Hardships
(MENAFN) The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) emphasized Thursday that unrestricted humanitarian assistance, including medical care and sufficient shelter, is crucial for families in the Gaza Strip to endure the winter.
The warning comes as heavy rains worsen the already severe living conditions caused by a two-year Israeli genocide.
Winter storms have inundated streets and drenched makeshift tents throughout the enclave, generating “new hardships” for displaced individuals residing in overcrowded and unsanitary locations, according to the agency’s update via the US social media platform X.
“Flooded streets and soaked tents are making already dire living conditions even more dangerous,” UNRWA stated, cautioning that cold, damp, and unhygienic surroundings sharply increase the risk of disease and infection.
The agency highlighted that much of this suffering could be avoided, stressing that the capacity to deliver aid without hindrance would enable its teams to provide adequate shelter and essential medical support.
“That would help families face winter in safety and dignity,” the organization noted.
The Gaza government media office reported Tuesday that Israel had permitted only about 38% of the aid agreed under the ceasefire arrangement, further intensifying civilian suffering.
Earlier that day, hundreds of tents housing displaced Palestinians across the territory were flooded for the second straight day after heavy overnight rainfall associated with a new winter storm.
