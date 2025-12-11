Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HKMA lowers benchmark interest rate following US fed move

2025-12-11 03:56:31
(MENAFN) The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, aligning with the US Federal Reserve’s recent policy decision due to the territory’s US dollar peg.

The base rate was lowered from 4.25% to 4%, according to the HKMA. Following the cut, major Hong Kong banks, including HSBC, Standard Chartered, and Bank of China (Hong Kong), are expected to adjust their lending rates accordingly.

This marks Hong Kong’s third rate reduction this year, mirroring similar moves by the Federal Reserve, which cut its policy rate by 25 basis points in September, October, and again on Wednesday to a 3.5%–3.75% range amid a slowing US labor market.

Since the Hong Kong dollar was pegged to the US dollar in 1983, the territory has historically mirrored US monetary policy, ensuring alignment with Fed actions.

