Trump Warns Colombian President Saying He’s Next
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, on Wednesday, declaring that "he's going to be next" as part of his ongoing efforts to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power.
Trump, responding to a question about whether he intends to communicate with Petro, criticized the Colombian leader, stating, "He's been fairly hostile to the United States. I haven't given a lot of thought. He's gonna have himself some big problems if he doesn't wise up. Colombia is producing a lot of drugs."
Elaborating on his concerns, Trump highlighted the country's drug production, noting, "They have cocaine factories that they make cocaine, as you know, and they sell it right into the United States. So he better wise up, or he'll be next. He'll be next soon. I hope he's listening. He's going to be next."
For months, Trump has campaigned for Maduro's removal and has frequently criticized Petro, labeling him an "illegal drug dealer." Wednesday's remarks represent the clearest warning yet that Trump expects Petro to respond to his allegations or face potential US action.
In response, Petro has rejected claims of Colombian involvement in drug trafficking, calling them unfounded.
He emphasized that his country faces ongoing threats despite enduring decades of losses in the drug war.
Petro also accused Trump of having ulterior motives in the region, suggesting that the US leader’s focus is more on controlling oil resources than combating illegal drugs. “(Oil) is at the heart of the matter,” Petro said last Tuesday, adding that Trump is “not thinking about the democratization of Venezuela, let alone the narco-trafficking.”
