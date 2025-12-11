403
Fed maintains ‘wait-and-see’ mode after third rate reduction in 2025
(MENAFN) US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank remains in a “wait-and-see” stance as it evaluates the economic outlook following its third interest rate reduction of 2025.
“We’ll carefully evaluate that incoming data, and also, I would note that having reduced our policy rate by 75 basis points since September and 175 basis points since last September, Fed funds rate is now within a broad range of estimates of its neutral value and we are well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves,” Powell said at a post-meeting press briefing.
The Fed lowered its benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 3.5%–3.75%, as anticipated. This marks the third rate cut this year after five consecutive meetings without change, with the last adjustment occurring in September.
Powell emphasized that the Fed is carefully monitoring risks on both sides of its dual mandate, noting that employment risks have increased and job gains have slowed during 2025. He also attributed most of the inflation overshoot to tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump, calling them a primary driver of higher prices. “It’s really tariffs that’s causing most of the inflation overshoot," he said, adding that their effect will likely be a “one-time” spike in pricing.
The Fed chair suggested that further rate hikes are unlikely in the near term. “I don’t think that a rate hike ... is anybody’s base case at this point. I’m not hearing that,” he said.
The decision to cut rates was supported by nine of the 12 governors. Stephen Miran favored a larger 50 basis point reduction, while Jeffrey Schmid and Austan Goolsbee voted to maintain rates. The last time three governors opposed a rate change was September 2019.
Despite differing views on the magnitude of the adjustment, Powell noted broad consensus regarding the risks affecting both unemployment and inflation. “A very large number of participants agree that risks are to the upside for unemployment and to the upside for inflation,” he said, calling the current environment a “very challenging situation.”
