US Envoy Calls for Türkiye’s Role in Gaza Stabilization Force
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, suggested that Türkiye should take part in an international stabilization force for Gaza.
He highlighted Ankara’s military capabilities and its communication channels with the Palestinian group Hamas, according to his statements at the Jerusalem Post’s Washington Conference.
In comments shared Thursday by Israeli journalist Amichai Stein on US social media platform X, Barrack noted that Türkiye’s involvement would bolster the proposed International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is a component of the post-war framework outlined in the ceasefire plan.
"Our suggestion was that since the Turks have the largest and most effective ground troop operation in the region, and since they have a dialogue with Hamas, perhaps that would be beneficial as part of the force to cool the temperature," Barrack stated.
The ceasefire arrangement went into effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under the plan led by US President Donald Trump.
The agreement halted two years of Israeli military operations that claimed over 70,000 lives—predominantly women and children—and left nearly 171,000 people wounded since October 2023.
The initial stage of the agreement involves freeing Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners. It also includes plans for reconstructing Gaza and creating a new administrative structure for the territory without Hamas.
UN Resolution 2803 set the stage for Gaza’s transition, which incorporates the establishment of a Board of Peace, the ISF, and a new administrative committee to govern the enclave.
