403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fed Maintains Cautious Approach Amid Third Rate Cut
(MENAFN) US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stated on Wednesday that the central bank remains in a “wait-and-see mode” as it contemplates upcoming monetary policy decisions, following the Fed’s third policy rate reduction in 2025.
At a post-meeting press briefing, Powell explained that the Fed is “well positioned to determine the extent and timing of additional adjustments based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook of the balance of risks.”
He added, “We’ll carefully evaluate that incoming data, and also, I would note that having reduced our policy rate by 75 basis points since September and 175 basis points since last September, Fed funds rate is now within a broad range of estimates of its neutral value and we are well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves.”
The Federal Reserve lowered its key federal funds rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing the target range to 3.5% - 3.75%, as analysts had widely anticipated.
This represents the third reduction this year, following a period of five consecutive meetings with the rate unchanged before the September cut.
The central bank emphasized its attentiveness to risks affecting both sides of its dual mandate, noting that downside risks to employment have increased and that job growth has decelerated this year.
Powell pointed to President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs as a significant driver of inflation. “It’s really tariffs that’s causing most of the inflation overshoot," he said.
Nevertheless, Powell indicated that the tariffs are likely to produce only a "one-time" rise in prices. “Our job is to make sure that it is,” he added.
At a post-meeting press briefing, Powell explained that the Fed is “well positioned to determine the extent and timing of additional adjustments based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook of the balance of risks.”
He added, “We’ll carefully evaluate that incoming data, and also, I would note that having reduced our policy rate by 75 basis points since September and 175 basis points since last September, Fed funds rate is now within a broad range of estimates of its neutral value and we are well positioned to wait and see how the economy evolves.”
The Federal Reserve lowered its key federal funds rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, bringing the target range to 3.5% - 3.75%, as analysts had widely anticipated.
This represents the third reduction this year, following a period of five consecutive meetings with the rate unchanged before the September cut.
The central bank emphasized its attentiveness to risks affecting both sides of its dual mandate, noting that downside risks to employment have increased and that job growth has decelerated this year.
Powell pointed to President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs as a significant driver of inflation. “It’s really tariffs that’s causing most of the inflation overshoot," he said.
Nevertheless, Powell indicated that the tariffs are likely to produce only a "one-time" rise in prices. “Our job is to make sure that it is,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment